Webchain (WEB) Achieves Market Cap of $59,430.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including RaisEX, BiteBTC, EscoDEX and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00732248 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003464 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX, EscoDEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

