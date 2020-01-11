WINk Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and $5.64 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

