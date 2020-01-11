WPP TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $49,616.00 and approximately $870.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,298,437 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.