X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,709.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3,709.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00066210 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,493,546,612 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

