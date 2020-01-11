YOU COIN Market Capitalization Hits $18.01 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,095,699 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

