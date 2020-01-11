Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920. GP Strategies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

