Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 432,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 7,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

