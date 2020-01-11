Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Jabil reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $219,833.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $715,492.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,477. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 326.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 365,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jabil by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 129,345 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 271.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. Jabil has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

