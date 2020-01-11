Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%.

GOL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Shares of GOL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 704,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,404. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.57 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

