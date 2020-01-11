Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,046. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

