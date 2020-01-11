Zeitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $220,070.00 and $157.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,406 coins. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

