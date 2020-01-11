ZelCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00801900 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00208931 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004566 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078803 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

