Zen Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,625.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 70.1% lower against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $117,625.00 and $1.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

