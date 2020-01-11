Zetacoin (ZET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,446.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $229,193.00 and approximately $12,446.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,075.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.09 or 0.03287674 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00661188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000424 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,898,102 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

