ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,430.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $28,430.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00731904 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001623 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,535,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,535,355 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

