$0.07 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 61.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 235,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 285.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,721 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.39. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

