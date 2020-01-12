$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

