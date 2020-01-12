0xcert (ZXC) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $373,764.00 and $56,750.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.