$1.06 Million in Sales Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report sales of $1.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.11 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $804.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

In related news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

