$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Hubbell stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.93%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.