$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.52.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,270. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $178.08 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

