$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

BAH stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,194 shares of company stock worth $6,118,044 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

