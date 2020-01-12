$109.90 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report sales of $109.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $109.80 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $414.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,877 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.