$113.76 Million in Sales Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $113.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.90 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $111.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $475.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.86 million to $476.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $543.52 million, with estimates ranging from $536.16 million to $548.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AlarmCom.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AlarmCom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 109.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 32.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the third quarter worth $415,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.