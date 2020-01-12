$115.38 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post sales of $115.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.30 million and the highest is $116.47 million. ATN International reported sales of $107.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $443.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.11 million to $443.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $504.80 million, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $521.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 92.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,849.50 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

