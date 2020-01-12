$132.42 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $132.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.48 million and the lowest is $120.79 million. Amarin reported sales of $77.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $424.90 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $671.13 million, with estimates ranging from $663.40 million to $681.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday. Aegis assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 40.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,125 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

