$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.99 million to $51.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.88 million to $59.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders have bought 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

