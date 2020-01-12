$15.09 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $15.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.98 billion and the highest is $15.21 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $61.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.12 billion to $61.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.00 billion to $64.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 519,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.