$15.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $15.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.18 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $14.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $43.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.42 billion to $43.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

