$193.13 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $193.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $195.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $174.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $743.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $745.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.10 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CWST opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 33.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.