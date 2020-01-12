$199.38 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $199.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.30 million and the highest is $200.54 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $753.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $754.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

SDC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,985,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.