1irstcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109,084.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00018332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $59.47 million and $109,084.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000601 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001186 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,867,106 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

