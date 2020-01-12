1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.25

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. 1World has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $5,979.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

