$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 747.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,275 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

