$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,290 shares of company stock worth $1,137,417 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 237,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.