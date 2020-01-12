$20.05 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $20.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.09 million. AXT posted sales of $22.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $84.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $84.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $96.00 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 35.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AXT by 25.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AXT by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

