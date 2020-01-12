$227.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will report sales of $227.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.92 million. Aircastle posted sales of $292.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $891.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $876.99 million to $909.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $934.68 million, with estimates ranging from $893.80 million to $997.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYR. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:AYR opened at $32.06 on Friday. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 148,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

