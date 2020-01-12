$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to report $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $23.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

