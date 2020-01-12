$3.73 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce sales of $3.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $4.23 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of ASMB opened at $20.22 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.