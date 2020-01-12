$30.02 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will report $30.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.11 million to $31.10 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $22.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.72 million to $108.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $109.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.43 million to $111.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

