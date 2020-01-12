$308.10 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $308.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.26 million. Premier reported sales of $421.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,567 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Premier by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Premier by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.77 on Friday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

