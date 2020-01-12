$334.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $334.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $337.23 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $327.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardtronics has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cardtronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

