$336.65 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $336.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $390.99 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $278.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,973 shares of company stock worth $8,825,018. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.96 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

