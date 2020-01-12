$345.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $345.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.79 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of CRUS opened at $84.66 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

