$379.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will announce $379.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.90 million. Ares Management reported sales of $214.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 145,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,437,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 760,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $36.21 on Friday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

