$428.65 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post sales of $428.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $411.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $708,950.45. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $215,696.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

