$46.40 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will report $46.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $185.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.45 million, with estimates ranging from $186.10 million to $190.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million.

Shares of Alerus Finl Cp stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

