$465.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce sales of $465.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.70 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $716.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,319,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,569,000 after purchasing an additional 507,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

