$49.80 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce sales of $49.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.88 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $47.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $195.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.65 million to $196.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $198.02 million to $205.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $604.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

