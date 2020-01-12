$510.37 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will post sales of $510.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Amedisys reported sales of $434.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.64.

In other news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.